Overview

Dr. Camille Jones, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Healing Hands Family Health Ctr in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.