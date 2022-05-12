Dr. Camille Hylton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hylton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Hylton, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Hylton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hylton works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Surgeons & Physicians Ltd.3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-0206
-
2
Az Anesthesia LLC6003 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-6500
-
3
Ophthalmic Surgeons and Phys Ltd5110 E Warner Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 783-6893Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hylton?
I have been Dr. Hylton's patient for five years to deal with my glaucoma. I have found Dr. Hylton to be knowledgeable and professional. She uses data to find the best solution and communicates her thought processes and decisions well. She genuinely wants what is best for her patients.
About Dr. Camille Hylton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629019732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hylton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hylton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hylton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hylton works at
Dr. Hylton has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hylton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hylton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hylton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hylton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hylton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.