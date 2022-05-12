See All Ophthalmologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Camille Hylton, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Camille Hylton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hylton works at Ophthalmic Surgeons & Physicians Ltd. in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Surgeons & Physicians Ltd.
    3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-0206
  2. 2
    Az Anesthesia LLC
    6003 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-6500
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Surgeons and Phys Ltd
    5110 E Warner Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 783-6893
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Presbyopia
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Presbyopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 12, 2022
    I have been Dr. Hylton's patient for five years to deal with my glaucoma. I have found Dr. Hylton to be knowledgeable and professional. She uses data to find the best solution and communicates her thought processes and decisions well. She genuinely wants what is best for her patients.
    Hugh and Donna Van Ness — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Camille Hylton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629019732
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camille Hylton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hylton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hylton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hylton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hylton has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hylton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hylton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hylton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hylton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hylton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

