Dr. Camille Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Harrison, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
-
1
Coachella Valley Retina72301 Country Club Dr Ste 108, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 895-1993
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
“I work in healthcare and I wanted to say your staff is amazing, everything runs so smoothly here”
About Dr. Camille Harrison, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366520140
Education & Certifications
- Retina Institute MD
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.