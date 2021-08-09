Overview

Dr. Camille Harrison, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Coachella Valley Retina in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.