Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Camille Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Allergy ENT Clinic NE TX3000 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 772-4200
Allergy ENT Clinic of NE Texas4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-7555
Allergy ENT Clinic of NE Texas4000 MEDICAL PKWY, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 454-6481
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (903) 454-6481
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Graham is simply amazing. I have been seeing her for about 8 years now. She did surgery on my nose/throat and did a wonderful job. I have referred several people to her and all have been very happy. Her staff has improved much over those 8 years. I also learned that if you book an appointment before school gets out, you never have to wait. But, if you do it after about 230, you are in there with a million kids getting allergy shots so, even if your wait is short, it seems like forever. I would not change my ENT from her unless I was absolutely forced to, and then I would go down fighting.
About Dr. Camille Graham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graham speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
