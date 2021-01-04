Dr. Labrecque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1397 Galleria Dr Ste 203, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 476-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faulkner is a life saver. She was amazing from the moment I first visited her with problems. When we found it was Cancer, she was there no matter what, compassionate and caring. I thank her for my life, I am 8 years Cancer free.
About Dr. Camille Labrecque, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568481828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
