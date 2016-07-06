Dr. Camille Eyvazzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyvazzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Eyvazzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Eyvazzadeh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 123 Roseberry St Ste B, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 866-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to change my previous review which was based on my misunderstanding of circumstances. He is a fine doctor.
About Dr. Camille Eyvazzadeh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1801857925
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
