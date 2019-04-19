Dr. Camille Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camille Crawford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Pediatric Group Inc.5386 Cox Smith Rd Ste A, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-3466
-
2
The Whole Child Pediatrics, P.s.c.10032 Demia Way, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 647-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
We have been seeing Dr. Crawford since around 1995, My 2 daughters and grandson. I recommend her to everyone I talked to. She is more than a pediatrician to my family, she is a part of my family and she treated us like family also.
About Dr. Camille Crawford, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912967027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.