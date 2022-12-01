Dr. Camille Clinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Clinton, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Clinton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University/WA DC and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My knee replacement surgery went very well and would recommend her she went out of her way to see me in another hospital after I was transferred there for some other reasons that came up with my stomach work I had years ago. Now I can walk know with out a cane
About Dr. Camille Clinton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1356509475
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Georgetown University Center
- Georgetown University/WA DC
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinton.
