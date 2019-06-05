Dr. Camille Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camille Chavez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
New Life Plastic Surgery8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 898-8553Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?
Best doctor ever she keeps it real with her patience and very professional
About Dr. Camille Chavez, MD
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
