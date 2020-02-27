Dr. Camille Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Cash, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Cash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Cash works at
Locations
1
Sj Medical Center LLC1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (214) 687-0001Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Camille Cash, M.D.2150 Richmond Ave Ste 103, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 571-0600
3
Camille Cash, M.D.13215 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 571-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cash is by far the most caring PS around. She is open to your concerns and does her best to make you feel comfortable in your own body. She is very helpful and her staff is amazing. I highly recommend her for any PS you may need.
About Dr. Camille Cash, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Howard University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.