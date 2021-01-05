Overview

Dr. Camille Bitar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut, Faculty of Medicine - Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bitar works at Bitar's Specialty Clinic in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.