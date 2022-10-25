Overview

Dr. Camille Azar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Azar works at Southern Colorado Vascular Surgery Pueblo in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.