Dr. Camilla Kilbane, MD
Dr. Camilla Kilbane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3192Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 950 Clague Rd Ste 101, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-5303
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very kind and always on time! The appointment is very quick as it should be!
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kilbane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilbane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilbane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilbane has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilbane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilbane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilbane.
