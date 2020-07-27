Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Sahebi works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology of Tysons Professional Limited Liability Company8290 Old Courthouse Rd Ste C, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 448-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahebi?
Dr sahebi is just great I adore her and hope she will continue to see me she is kind and empathetic and not like other arrogant doctors Ananya
About Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083940001
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Newark, Beth Isreal Med Ctr
- Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahebi works at
Dr. Sahebi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahebi speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.