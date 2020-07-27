Overview

Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Sahebi works at Hematology Oncology Of Tyson's in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.