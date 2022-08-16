See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Masias Castanon works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Cancer Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 601, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1518245489
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hematology-Oncology, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center
Residency
  • Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center
Internship
  • – Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Residency In Emergency Medicine At Beth Israel Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Camila Masias Castanon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masias Castanon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Masias Castanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Masias Castanon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masias Castanon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masias Castanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masias Castanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

