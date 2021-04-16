Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnaudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Arnaudo works at
Locations
1
Bloomington Advanced Surgery Center445 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (800) 387-3440
2
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-3450
3
Iu Health Anticoagulation Center727 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-3450
4
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over several decades, I have reached out for psychiatric/psycholgical help and have experienced many different providers. Dr. Arnaudo was my doctor for about 3 years and I was absolutely happy and comfortable with her from day one. I was devastated when she moved out of state several years ago. I've not been able to find an acceptable replacement compared to her. She is patient and truly listens to you during your visit. I've never felt rushed even if our appointment was taking twice as long as it was supposed to. There is no doubt she cares about her patients. If she makes a recommendation for medication, she discusses the pros and cons of it and is willing to try something different if you indicate you have any concerns. She attempts to prescribe non-addictive medications whenever possible.
About Dr. Camila Arnaudo, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770669137
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnaudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnaudo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnaudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnaudo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnaudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnaudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnaudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.