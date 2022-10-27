Dr. Camil Sader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camil Sader, MD
Overview
Dr. Camil Sader, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (954) 574-0252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Broward Health North201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 574-0252
Health First Palm Bay Hospital1425 Malabar Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8000
South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC - Deerfield Beach Office3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 574-0252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sader preformed a colon resection on me. Only three tiny 1/2 " incisions on my belly. Amazing. I was up and walking in two days. He has a great sense of humor yet very professional. He knows his stuff and does a great job. Highly recommended. I'm very lucky I found him.
About Dr. Camil Sader, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962429555
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Goucher College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sader accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sader has seen patients for Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sader speaks Arabic and French.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Sader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.