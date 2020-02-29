Dr. Cami Hovda, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cami Hovda, DDS
Overview
Dr. Cami Hovda, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Hovda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carmel Dental Group715 W Carmel Dr Ste 103, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-8010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hovda?
She is a lovely, gracious and very gentle woman. I have had extensive work done in the past and she was very knowledgeable about what needed to be done in the future. She guided me to a periodontist for gum/bone evaluation and I know that I will definitely be going back for all my future dental work. Also, all the employees were warm, friendly and helpful! Great experience!!
About Dr. Cami Hovda, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376554634
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovda accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovda works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.