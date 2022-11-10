See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Cameron Wick, MD

Neurotology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cameron Wick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Wick works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Barnes Jewish Hospital - Center for Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Center for Hearing and Balance Disorders at St. Luke's Hospital
    226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 58, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 453-0001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital Medical Office
    1040 N Mason Rd Bldg 4, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Department of Otolaryngology
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8115, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 273-1589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Otitis Media
Dizziness
Vertigo
Otitis Media
Dizziness

Vertigo
Otitis Media
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cholesteatoma
Deafness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Palate
Cough
Dysphagia
Ear Cancer
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Encephalocele
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meningiomas
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otorrhea
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pediatric Cochlear Implants
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Schwannoma
Sensorineural Deafness
Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
Temporal Bone Disorder
Tonsil Cancer
Vestibular Disorders
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I have Meniere's Disease and was having several severe vertigo attacks per week. They most usually included vomiting and upset stomach. I also have tinnitus and hearing loss. I could not work and was dependent on my husband for daily living and to even walk when I was having an attack. I was afraid to go in public by myself because of the constant attacks. I'm so thankful that I went to Dr. Wick, who listened to me and performed several tests and then prescribed Betahistine. It has been a miracle drug! The vertigo has completely stopped now for 10 months. I have my life back! I highly recommend Dr. Wick!
    Janet Lucas — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Cameron Wick, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063737799
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Case Western Reserve/ Uh Cleveland
    • Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University
    • Washington and Lee University
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
