Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Cameron Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Dermatology & Pathology420 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He's the best Doctor , best person I know.
About Dr. Cameron Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1770504060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.