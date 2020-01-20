See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Hearing & Balance Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Hearing and Balance Clinic
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 662-8600
    Colorado Plastic Surgery P.c.
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 130, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6632
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Cameron Shaw MD PC
    2105 Academy Cir Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 442-6984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 20, 2020
    Fantastic doctor. Asks lots of question to get to troubleshoot the pain I was having. Spent lots of time going over my MRI and explaining the results. He is t like other doctors. His goal is to find the problem and a solution. He's not there to chit-chat and move on to the next patient. I am so glad he's one of (too) many docs!
    M.DiMarco — Jan 20, 2020
    About Dr. Cameron Shaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366531220
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
