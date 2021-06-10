Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
Locations
Cameron S Schaeffer MD Psc1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 601, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 275-5437
Univ. Pediatric Urology PC2100 Clinch Ave Ste 120, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 637-7290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! If I could give them a 10 I would. A close relative and I went to him ( the close relative went when he was an infant and he had to see him years later, which was very recent) Great Doctor all three times. The receptionists are great too. I was adamant about them being wrong about something. I later found out my source was lying the whole time. To make a long story short they were all very patient with me and I owe them an apology. He is a great Doctor and he was concerned about this misunderstanding. Very professional through it all. They have went above and beyond across the board. I definitely recommend Dr. Schaeffer. Patient, compassionate very thorough and understanding. His receptionists follow suit.
About Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386622363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.