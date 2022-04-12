See All Dermatologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Rokhsar works at New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 240, Garden City, NY 11530
    New York
    328 E 75th St Ofc A, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Hives Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 12, 2022
    Dr Rokhsar is a gifted surgeon. He has healed me and my family for 20 yrs. His dedication and expertise has saved our lives in regards to skin cancer. He has performed several Mohs surgeries on our faces and bodies. I'm extremely grateful to him and his staff who have gone above and beyond in all aspects of medicine. From getting an appt. to diagnosis, treatment and follow up. They are tops. I cannot recommend Dr. Rokhsar enough.
    JEAN KUSKOWSKI — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD

    Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1801862271
    Education & Certifications

    Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
    Albert Einstein College Medicine
    Lenox Hill Hosp
    New York University School of Medicine
    Harvard Medical School
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rokhsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rokhsar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rokhsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rokhsar has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rokhsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rokhsar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rokhsar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rokhsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rokhsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

