Overview

Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Rokhsar works at New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.