Dr. Cameron Patthanacharoenphon, MD
Dr. Cameron Patthanacharoenphon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-6343Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Downtown Grand Rapids350 Lafayette Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 456-8515
Southwest2373 64th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 456-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
I'm so very blessed and thankful that Dr Cam was on call when I broke my leg. I'm so sad that Grand Rapids and beyond is losing such a wonderful doctor. I wish him well. Thank you Dr Cam!! I wish I could give him more stars!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patthanacharoenphon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Fracture and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patthanacharoenphon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
