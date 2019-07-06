Overview

Dr. Cameron Oba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Oba works at Samaritan Internal Medicine in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.