Overview

Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nabavi works at Mount Carmel Grove City in Grove City, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.