Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nabavi works at
Locations
1
Mount Carmel Primary and5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 221-7464
2
Pajka Eye Center855 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (614) 221-7464
3
Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-7464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent results, professional and explained procedures well. My first surgery, seamless! Thank you Dr. Nabavi and team!
About Dr. Cameron Nabavi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1003093774
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Med Ctr
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nabavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nabavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nabavi works at
Dr. Nabavi has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more.
Dr. Nabavi speaks Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.