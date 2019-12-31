See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Marshall works at ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 (212) 305-7114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Dr Cameron is an excellent young pain management doctor. He took a serious history of my pain problem, made efficient and effective decisions and was a pleasure to talk with. Very considerate and helpful. And he treated me like a human being! I highly recommend him.
    Ron — Dec 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD
    About Dr. Cameron Marshall, MD

    Pain Medicine
    13 years of experience
    English
    1902030794
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
    Williams College
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
