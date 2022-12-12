Dr. Cameron Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Cameron Luo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, IN.
Dr. Luo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Institute Pllc5120 Charlestown Rd Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 725-8621
-
2
Louisville Foot And Ankle Specialists3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 637-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luo?
Very Good! Explained exactly what he was doing and gave me an immediate result of the tests he was running. Answered my questions as well as my husband's questions. I have already recommended him to friends.
About Dr. Cameron Luo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1902809478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.