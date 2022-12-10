Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0715
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In January, 2022 I had TKR of my right knee. Nearly a year later, I can say the experience has been very successful, beyond my expectations. Dr Ledford is a skilled surgeon who hasn’t forgotten what it means to be a human being! If I ever need TKR of my left knee - no one else will touch my knee but Cameron Ledford, MD.
About Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174849459
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
