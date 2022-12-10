See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Ledford works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 10, 2022
    In January, 2022 I had TKR of my right knee. Nearly a year later, I can say the experience has been very successful, beyond my expectations. Dr Ledford is a skilled surgeon who hasn’t forgotten what it means to be a human being! If I ever need TKR of my left knee - no one else will touch my knee but Cameron Ledford, MD.
    Jim Bowen — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174849459
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ledford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ledford works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ledford’s profile.

    Dr. Ledford has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

