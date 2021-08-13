Overview

Dr. Cameron Knight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.