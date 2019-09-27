Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD
Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Canton / Woodstock / Holly Springs201 Kimberly Way Ste 106, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 381-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Dr. Cameron Johnson did my Lasix surgery and I am very happy with the results. He is very nice and followed up with phone calls to check up me.
About Dr. Cameron Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Eye Inst
- Spartanburg Reg Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Ophthalmology
