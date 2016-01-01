Overview

Dr. Cameron Hassani, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hassani works at UCLA Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.