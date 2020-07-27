Dr. Cameron Haery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Haery, MD
Overview
Dr. Cameron Haery, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 222, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 326-2244
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago6300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (773) 267-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had requested a referral to see a cardiologist and came across Dr. Haery. I am so glad I did. I went to visit him in his Amita/Resurrection practice in Chicago, not sure what other locations he works from. Anyway, let me just start by saying that getting quality medical attention these days is not easy. I am the type of person who is a bit on edge when going to a doctor and it’s not always a pleasant experience because of the natural anxiety that builds up. But Dr. Haery from the very beginning was such a pleasure to talk to. Never once did he make me feel rushed and answered every question I had with patience and expertise. In fact, he made me feel very welcome by encouraging me to talk about my health history, symptoms and experience. He was very receptive and made me feel such at ease. His bedside manner was perfect and he was extremely professional and most importantly, kind! As a patient you always want your concerns met with respect and attention and I got all of that and more
About Dr. Cameron Haery, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1710934674
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Haery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haery speaks Arabic and Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haery.
