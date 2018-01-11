Dr. Cameron Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Godfrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Cameron Godfrey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Locations
Head & Neck Surgical Associates1 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 264-5500
Kell West Regional Hospital5420 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 692-5888
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wife had a lump in her neck (found to be low thyroid), Dr. Godfrey was caring and did the biopsy right there in the clinic. That really surprised me! He sent off the biopsy and we got a pretty quick turnaround on the results. Gratefully, no cancer showed. The quick action and explanation of the condition w/options saved my wife and I from many sleepless nights. You could not pay for that kind of relief. Just had to look up his name for the annual follow-up and found this place to review...
About Dr. Cameron Godfrey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306824578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Godfrey speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.