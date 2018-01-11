Overview

Dr. Cameron Godfrey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Godfrey works at Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.