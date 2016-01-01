Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaffary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Ghaffary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-6381
-
2
Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi600 Elizabeth St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 985-5808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaffary?
About Dr. Cameron Ghaffary, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1629498159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaffary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaffary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaffary works at
Dr. Ghaffary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaffary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaffary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaffary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.