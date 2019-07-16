See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Cameron Earl, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cameron Earl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Earl works at Cameron I Earl M D in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 970-6974

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jul 16, 2019
    Dr Earl and his staff have always been compassionate: not only myself going through breast cancer reconstruction, but every patient in their office talks so highly of Dr. Earl and everyone that works with him . surgery and skin expanders have gone better then expected. Next surgery and hopefully last coming up.
    Angie Wolff — Jul 16, 2019
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1740269703
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
