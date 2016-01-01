Dr. Cameron Coury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Coury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cameron Coury, MD is a dermatologist in Richardson, TX. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialists and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Coury is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists PA3005 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 699-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cameron Coury, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1104020767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
