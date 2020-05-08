Dr. Cameron Chesnut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Chesnut, MD
Dr. Cameron Chesnut, MD is a Dermatologist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Chesnut works at
Chesnut Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery510 S Cowley St Ste 201, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 252-1299
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Recently Dr. Cameron Chestnut removed a cancer on my leg with the Mohs procedure. He was painstakingly careful and precise in the cancer removal, he was polite,respectful and reassuring. This is the second surgery I've had with Dr. Chestnut, I have full confidence is his abilities.
About Dr. Cameron Chesnut, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1952636672
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Chesnut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesnut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chesnut works at
Dr. Chesnut has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesnut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesnut, there are benefits to both methods.