Dr. Cameron Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cameron Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Has been my doctor for 7 years and helped through a lot of rough spots. Very caring and thorough. Always runs late but that's because he gives his patients all they need. Can't speak highly enough of him
About Dr. Cameron Barnes, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437113982
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
