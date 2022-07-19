Overview

Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Atkinson works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Mansfield, TX and Midlothian, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.