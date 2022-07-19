See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Atkinson works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Mansfield, TX and Midlothian, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA
    800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    AOA Irving
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 630, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    AOA Orthopedic Specialists
    2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    AOA Orthopedic Specialists
    1441 S Midlothian Pkwy Ste 130, Midlothian, TX 76065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ataxia
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Amputated Finger
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Broken Finger
Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Finger Disorders
Finger Injuries
Finger Joint Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Ligament Rupture
Hand Neuropathy
Hand Pain
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
Tendon Injuries
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Had so much pain in my right hand, Burning and locked fingers were miserabley painful. I am now trying to bring my dad who has severe arthitis come and visit him.
    Maria E Garcia — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407029077
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson U/Philadelphia Hand Ctr
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Princeton U
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.