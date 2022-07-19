Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cameron Atkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
AOA Irving2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 630, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (817) 375-5200
AOA Orthopedic Specialists2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
AOA Orthopedic Specialists1441 S Midlothian Pkwy Ste 130, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had so much pain in my right hand, Burning and locked fingers were miserabley painful. I am now trying to bring my dad who has severe arthitis come and visit him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407029077
- Jefferson U/Philadelphia Hand Ctr
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atkinson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.