Dr. Cameron Askew, MD
Overview
Dr. Cameron Askew, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Cameron S. Askew, MD, PC513 Brookwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 874-9780
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Askew was the primary physician who cared for my husband when he was admitted via the Emergency Room at Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Birmingham, AL in May 2020. During the entire month my husband was in the hospital, I was unable to see him (due to Covid 19). Dr. Askew called me every day she was on duty to give me an update on my husband's health. My husband respected her and had total faith in her skills and abilities. She was patient, honest, and caring throughout my husband's hospital stay. She answered every question and gave me detailed explanations about her plan for working with my husband. When complications arose, she worked with others to provide medical treatment for my husband's care. I will never forget the consideration and kindness demonstrated by Dr. Askew toward my husband and me during a very difficult hospitalization!
About Dr. Cameron Askew, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700012309
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Askew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.