Dr. Camellia Clark, MD

Psychiatry
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Camellia Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Clark works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers San Diego
    9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 528-4600
  2. 2
    Sdfc Ivf and Andrology Laboratory
    11515 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Clark has been great. She’s super detailed and understanding to my situation. She listens to my concerns and develops a plan that will best suit me. She’s been patient with me. She wants to help and wants us to get better. I don’t usually write reviews but wanted to share my experience.
    Andrea R. — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Camellia Clark, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174624399
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camellia Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

