Overview

Dr. Camellia Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Clark works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.