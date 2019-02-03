Overview

Dr. Camellia Babaie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Babaie works at Titanium Extra Health Care in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.