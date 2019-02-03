Dr. Camellia Babaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camellia Babaie, MD
Dr. Camellia Babaie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Titanium Extra Health Care1414 S Grand Ave Ste 475, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 765-8123
Titanium Extra Health Care1300 N Vermont Ave # 501, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 928-2737
Jessica Ekengren, DC28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 120, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-9400
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Excellent doctor!
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902175441
- Los Angeles County-Usc Mc
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- UCLA Ctr for Hlth Sci
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Babaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babaie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaie.
