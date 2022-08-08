Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD
Overview
Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Locations
St Alexius Heart & Lung CLinic310 N 10th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 530-7500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medcenter One Health Systems Dme222 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-5422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilie?
Dr. Ilie has been my Cardiologist just short of ten years. I was extremely fortunate when I was suffering from chest pains resulting from a heart attack. Dr.Ilie was the assigned ER Doctor when i needed immediate care. Thank GOD for her knowledge & professional care, since she was credited for saving my life. I will certainly miss seeing her for my annual exams & checkups. My family & I wish her well in her transition.
About Dr. Camelia Ilie, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851565022
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilie works at
Dr. Ilie has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.