Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Davtyan works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    UCLA Comprehensive Health Program
    UCLA Comprehensive Health Program
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 07, 2018
Dr. Davtyan is a brilliant, supremely thorough and patient-focused physician. As a male patient who was referred to Dr. Davtyan I was initially concerned that her professional interests in women's health issues would somehow be a negative as my primary care physician when dealing with men's health issues. I was wrong. She has a broad base of knowledge regarding all issues, is very careful and caring, and does not hesitate to enlist the participation of other specialists.
Charles in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 07, 2018
About Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Armenian
  • 1154356871
Education & Certifications

  • U Tex
  • U Tex
  • Inst Med Bucuresti
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Camelia Davtyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davtyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davtyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davtyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davtyan works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davtyan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davtyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davtyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davtyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davtyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

