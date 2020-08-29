Dr. Camela McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camela McGrath, MD
Dr. Camela McGrath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
She was gentle, knowledgeable and nice! Awesome visit!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306897897
- Columbus Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGrath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
