Dr. Cam-Tu Thai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Med Of Liile Ii.



Dr. Thai works at Cam T Thai MD Internal Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.