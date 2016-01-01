Dr. Cam-Tu Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cam-Tu Thai, MD
Overview
Dr. Cam-Tu Thai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Med Of Liile Ii.
Locations
Cam T Thai MD Internal Medicine10327 Democracy Ln Ste A, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 241-2412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cam-Tu Thai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Med Of Liile Ii
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
