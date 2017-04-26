Dr. Cam-Ha Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cam-Ha Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cam-Ha Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Texas Children's Pediatrics Barker Cypress9925 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 890-6514
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nguyen is a fine doctor who genuinely cares about her patients. She is one of the best, if not the best, and most thorough doctor I have visited at Texas Childrens.
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
