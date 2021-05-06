Dr. Cam Choji, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cam Choji, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cam Choji, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Choji works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 213-5168Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Heart Center of Nevada5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 226, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 213-5180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choji?
Dr Choji is a great doctor. Listens and will answer questions and does not push surgery.
About Dr. Cam Choji, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1558592303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choji works at
Dr. Choji has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.