Overview

Dr. Calvon Voong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Voong works at CALVON VOONG MD INC in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.