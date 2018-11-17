Dr. Voong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvon Voong, MD
Dr. Calvon Voong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Calvon A Voong MD Inc.800 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have had years lost with 2 Pain Mgmt. “M.D.’s” in Visalia. Dr. Deroee was the absolute worst as was his staff. Unfriendly, unprofessional, unfit for their position. I Googled Pain Mgmt Dr’s AND told my Primary Care. She stated: “Excellent choice!” I was referred .... Official extensive appt(s) are in December ‘18. He is 4 X’s Board Certified. The entire staff is professional, friendly, knowledgeable. Anyone with a back or related issue make an appt. with Dr. Voong ASAP ! 3rd times a charm!
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184683252
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Voong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Voong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.